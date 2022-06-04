Saturday, June 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex

Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.  

PTI Reported by: PTI
Udhampur Published on: June 04, 2022 15:02 IST
Udhampur court complex, Udhampur
Image Source : TWITTER

Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured. A few more people were also picked up in connection with the case. 

The arrested man, believed to be an overground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit, hails from Ramban. He is believed to be the mastermind in the case. The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.

Also Read | Manipur: 1 labourer killed, 4 injured in suspected IED blast in Thoubal

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News