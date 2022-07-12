Mamata Banerjee stops by roadside snack shop in Darjeeling, serves 'golgappas' to children | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee serves panipuri to people at a stall, during her visit to Darjeeling.

Bengal News: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sprang a surprise on Tuesday during her visit to Darjeeling in North Bengal, when she stopped by a roadside stall and served 'golgappas' to children.

While returning from the swearing-in ceremony of the new board of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Tuesday, the Chief Minister suddenly stopped by a roadside snacks shop run by an all-women self-help group. The main attraction of the shop was golgappa, which is popularly known as 'fuchka' in Bengal.

Without caring for the security protocols, she started preparing golgappas, taking the shop-owners by surprise. Within minutes, a crowd gathered around her, which included many local children.

Banerjee was then seen distributing golgappas among the children. She also gave a brief lecture on how to prepare the filling of golgappas out of smashed potatoes. She did not forget to pay the shop-owners before leaving.

Banerjee then paid a visit to the Coffee House in Darjeeling, accompanied by newly-appointed GTA Chairman Anit Thapa and Bengali filmstar Saheb Chattopadhyay.

On the request of the Chief Minister, Chattaopadhyay sang a song by Rabindranath Tagore during which Banerjee was seen humming a few lines along with him.

The last time she visited the hills of North Bengal in April, Banerjee had stopped by a roadside momo stall and prepared the Tibetan delicacy with the assistance of the shop-owner.

