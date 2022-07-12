National Emblem Controversy: 'Shows man-eater tendency,' Oppn slams Modi Govt over new structure

Follow us on Image Source : @MAHUAMOITRA Original National Emblem (Left) and new one (Right) which has been installed atop the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Opposition has slammed the Modi govt over the design of new national emblem

The new national emblem has been placed atop new Parliament building

Oppn said the original one was graceful but new one is unnecessarily aggressive

National Emblem Controversy: Opposition members and activists have targeted the Modi government over the new National Emblem structure placed atop the new Parliament building in New Delhi saying the original one was graceful and regally confident while the new one is unnecessarily aggressive, snarling, and disproportionate.

The Opposition has accused the government of distorting the national emblem seeking an immediate change.

Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, and others have reacted to the government's new national emblem atop the new Parliament building.

"Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said on Twitter.

PM Modi unveiled national emblem atop new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday unveiled the cast of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Opposition hits out at Modi govt

Opposition had hit out at Modi for flouting constitutional norms and not inviting opposition leaders for the event.

Lalu Yadav's RJD slammed the government saying, "The original emblem has a mild expression, but those built during Amrit Kaal show a man-eater's tendency to consume everything in the country."

"Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above the new Parliament building - snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately," Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawahar Sircar said on Twitter sharing two different images of the national emblem.

Mahua Moitra also tweeted a comparison between the two national emblem without saying anything.

Historian S Irfan Habib also objected to the national emblem unveiled atop the new Parliament building.

"Meddling with our national emblem was totally unnecessary and avoidable. Why should our lions look ferocious and full of angst? These are Ashoka's lions adapted by independent India in 1950," Habib said.

"From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modi's new India," senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also tweeted saying, "To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol!"

Former ADG of ASI responds on new National Emblem

Speaking amid the controversy, Ex ADG of ASI, BR Mani said, "Ashoka Pillar excavated in 1905 copied to be installed above Parliament House of India. Will not call claims of opposition leaders baseless or meaningless but it's not right to make political commentary on it."

"The original pillar is 7-8 feet while this is about 21 feet. Perspective changes with such difference. When seen from ground level angle differs but when seen from the front, it is clear that it is a good attempt to copy it," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

