Majority of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report

However, the party's expenditure rose after it won the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

Over 96 per cent of the income of the TMC came from electoral bonds in the year 2021-22, states the party's annual audit report.

The audit report, which was published on Friday by the EC on its website, showed that the party had a total income of Rs 545.74 crore in the last financial year. Out of that, Rs 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds and Rs 14.36 crore through fees/subscriptions/collections from primary members. The rest came from interest on bank deposits and donations from other party members.

The audit report also showed that the party's income from these bonds rose from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22. Electoral bonds are financial tools aimed at enabling donations for political parties.

However, the party's expenditure rose after it won the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. The TMC's expenditure was Rs 132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which later increased to Rs 268.33 crore in 2021-2022.

Annual audit reports of other parties

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared Rs 162.23 crore as its income in 2021-2022.

The EC also published the Nationalist Congress Party’s annual audited accounts statement, which showed that the party had an income of Rs 75.84 crore, of which Rs 14 crore were from electoral bonds.

(With inputs from PTI)

