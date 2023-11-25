CBI begins probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case on Lokpal directions: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Cash-for-Query case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered preliminary enquiry against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case on the directions of Lokpal, PTI quoted officials.

Sources informed that the Central probing agency has initiated an inquiry against Mahua Moitra to investigate allegations of “bribe-for-query” for raising questions in Parliament.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal (anti-corruption body) with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament and accused her of compromising national security for monetary gains.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is also looking into the allegations against her. Moitra was summoned before the ethic committee earlier this month for questioning but the TMC MP had walked out of the meeting alleging that she was being asked to answer filthy questions.

The CBI has registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hasn't been too vocal in cash-for-query case against her MP, on Thursday targeted the Centre saying actions against Moitra will only help her as she would become more popular.

"Now, they are planning to expel Mahua (from Parliament). She will become more popular as a result. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will now say those things outside. Would anyone do something like this three months before the elections if he is not stupid?" Banerjee said, addressing a special session of the party at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

With inputs from PTI

