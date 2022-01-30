Amit Shah unveils grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 2,975 kulhad cups at Sabarmati Riverfront

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITSHAH Gandhiji knew the power of Swadeshi, so he always appealed to adopt Swadeshi. Today, Sabarmati unveiled his portrait made of clay axes on the riverfront. This picture of Gandhiji will always inspire us to stay connected with our land and make the country self-reliant, said Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 2,975 clay kulhads (earthen cups) weighing around 900 kgs at Sabarmati Riverfront, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.

The mural, commissioned by the KVIC, was put together by 75 potters from across the country.

The mural is 12.2 meters high and 8.19 meters wide. A total of 2,975 axes were used to make this mural of Mahatma Gandhi. The total weight of the mural is about 3200 kg. KVIC has used new technologies in the ceramic industries in India to give shape to this mural.

A workshop was organized in Ahmedabad to educate potters on this technique. All the 75 potters were briefed about the production of 'Glazed Ceramic Crockery'.

About 2,975 glazed kuldas were also produced during the workshop using which this mural of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was made. Each kulhad in the mural is 75 mm in diameter and 90 mm in height.

This mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed at the River Front House in Ahmedabad, has become a new center of attraction for the citizens and tourists of the city.

The mural is the second of its kind in the country, the KVIC official said, adding that the first one is installed at Palika Kendra in New Delhi.

In 2018, the KVIC had installed a large stainless steel `charkha' (spinning wheel) at Sabarmati Riverfront, which too was inaugurated by Shah.

