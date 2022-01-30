Mahatma Gandhi 74th death anniversary: PM Modi, Prez Kovind and other politicos pay homage

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: PM Modi, Prez Kovind and other politicos pay homage.

Highlights The nation on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

An interfaith prayer was held at Raj Ghat and Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were rendered

A gun salute was given at memorial where people from different walks of life pay respect to Bapu

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 30) paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, saying it is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," Modi tweeted.

"Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, urging people to come together to free the country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination.

"An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Describing Gandhi as a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India, the vice president said he was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service.



"His glorious life, noble ideas and selflessness continue to inspire humanity. Let us come together to free our country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination," he said.

The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too joined Kovind and Modi and a two-minute silence was observed in honour of Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

An interfaith prayer was held at Raj Ghat and Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were rendered to mark the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Bapu.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house. According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

ALSO READ: 'Bapu still alive': Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 74th death anniversary

ALSO READ: Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary: The history, significance behind observing Shaheed Diwas

Latest India News