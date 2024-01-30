Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
  4. PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 76th death anniversary | WATCH

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 76th death anniversary | WATCH

As Mahatma Gandhi died on January 30, the Government of India announced that the day would be known as Shaheed Diwas. Today marks the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 11:26 IST
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi said "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation." 

Another X handle, which often shares anecdotes and developments linked to the Prime Minister’s life, posted some pages from Modi’s personal diary carrying quotes from Gandhi.  “We bring to you pages from @narendramodi’s personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi’s quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on," the post read. 

