Maharashtra rains: Death toll mounts to 149, over 100 people missing following landslides

Ninety bodies have been retrieved and over 100 people are still missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the NDRF is operating in three landslide-affected districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara. NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 90 bodies from these areas, with the highest number of 47 being from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad.

Several people have been reported missing in these three districts. The NDRF is operating in landslide-affected Taliye in Raigad, Porase and Pedhe in Ratnagiri, and Mirgaon, Ambeghar and Dhokawale in Satara district.

NDRF said that teams are constantly engaged in rescue and relief work since the last few days and so far they have rescued more than 3,100 stranded people and evacuated 1,250 persons to safer places during current floods.

The force has deployed 34 teams for relief and rescue operations in the affected regions of Mumbai, Kolhapur, Thane, Palghar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nagpur and Pune apart from the three districts mentioned earlier. Rescuers were also assisting civil administration in the distribution of relief items and restoration of power supply to bring normalcy in the affected areas.

According to the state government data, the number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 149. More than 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury. So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several state and National Highways in Maharashtra have been shut due to rains. While the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway was partly submerged near Kolhapur, the Kolhapur-Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Kolhapur-Ratnagiri were also also shut in patches in Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg.

