Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya temple; says 'ready for floor test'

Maharashtra crisis: Dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple. Shinde was accompanied by two more MLAs from the western state and Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain, who has been with them since the dissidents landed at Guwahati airport.

Talking to reporters outside the temple premises, Shinde said he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete the formalities", implying he would participate in moves to form a new government.

"I visited the Kamakhya temple for happiness and prosperity of Maharashtra. I seek blessings of Maa Kamakhya," Shinde told reporters outside the temple.

When asked about his next step, the rebel leader said: "We will return to Mumbai tomorrow to complete the necessary formalities."

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, several dissident legislators of Shiv Sena, along with some Independents have been camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.

Uddhav Thackeray talks peace with Sena rebels

Meanwhile, reaching out to dissident Shiv Sena MLAs once again, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday urged them to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it's not "too late", but rebel leader Eknath Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ratcheted up the rhetoric against the rebels, warning those who have betrayed the party leadership should not be able to move around freely.

In the midst of turmoil in Mumbai, which has threatened the three-party MVA government's existence, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss the party's next course of action.

