Maharashtra lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray calls Covid task force meet as cases hit three-month high

  • Sakinaka rape-murder case: Mumbai court awards death sentence to accused
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24.

Vani Mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2022 15:33 IST
Maharashtra covid19 cases
Uddhav Thackeray calls COVID task force meet as Maharashtra records highest daily rise after February

Highlights

  • On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases
  • The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 yesterday
  • The death toll due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra has now reached 1,47,860

Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of the COVID-19 task force amid a spurt in cases across the state. 

In a worrying development, the state had on Wednesday reported 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24 when 1,124 infections were reported.

With fresh infections, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860. On Tuesday, the state recorded 711 cases and one COVID-19 fatality.

On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai alone witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases. The metropolis reported 739 fresh cases --  the highest daily rise after February 4 when 506 cases were reported. The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. 

The Dharavi slum colony, once a coronavirus hotspot in Mumbai, reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 37.

Mumbai has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.

