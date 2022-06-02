Maharashtra lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray calls Covid task force meet as cases hit three-month high

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray calls COVID task force meet as Maharashtra records highest daily rise after February

Highlights On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 yesterday

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra has now reached 1,47,860

Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of the COVID-19 task force amid a spurt in cases across the state.

In a worrying development, the state had on Wednesday reported 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24 when 1,124 infections were reported.

With fresh infections, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860. On Tuesday, the state recorded 711 cases and one COVID-19 fatality.

On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai alone witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases. The metropolis reported 739 fresh cases -- the highest daily rise after February 4 when 506 cases were reported. The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases.

The Dharavi slum colony, once a coronavirus hotspot in Mumbai, reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 37.

Mumbai has been free of any sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.

Also Read | Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive, isolates herself

Latest India News