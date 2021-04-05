Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 47,288 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 47,288 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 30,57,885, the death toll increased to 56,033 with 155 new fatalities.

As many as 26,252 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 25,49,075. The number of active cases stands at 4,51,375.

Mumbai recorded 9,857 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 4,62,302. Twenty-one deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,797.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 83.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

Currently, 24,16,981 people are in home quarantine and 20,115 are in institutional quarantine.

