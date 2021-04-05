Image Source : SIDDHIVINAYAK Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed for 'darshan' amid Covid fears

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple has been closed for 'darshan' till further orders, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the city. The temple authorities decided to close the temple from 8 pm onward today.

The temple will remain shut till further orders. Meanwhile, regular aarti and puja will be performed and put on a webcast. Only the priest and staff will remain present during the aarti.

Maharashtra has been the worst hit in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai on Monday reported as many as 9,857 new cases, mounting the overall caseload in the city to 4,62,302. About 74,522 are active cases. With 21 more fatalities, the death toll has reached 11,797.

The data showed the BMC carried out 36,878 new COVID-19 tests, down from Sunday's 51,319, taking the number of samples examined so far to 43,06,053. The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone down to 81 per cent, according to the BMC.

On Sunday, the city had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 new COVID-19 cases.

