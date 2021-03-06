Maharashtra reports over 10,000 coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 52,440

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 52,440

Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases. According to official data, the state recorded 10,187 positive cases in last the 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to 22,08,586, the death toll increased to 52,440 with 47 new fatalities.

As many as 6,080 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,62,031. The number of active cases stands at 92,897.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.37 per cent.

Currently, 4,28,676 people are in home quarantine and 4,514 are in institutional quarantine.

