Nearly 3,000 doctors in Madhya Pradesh resign after HC terms strike 'illegal'

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the striking junior doctors in the state to resume their duties within 24 hours but the protesting medicos remained defiant and nearly 3,000 of them resigned from their posts and announced they will challenge the ruling.

The HC termed the four-day-old strike as "illegal".

Nearly 3,000 junior doctors working in the six government medical colleges of the state resigned en masse from their posts on Thursday and submitted their resignations to the dean of their respective colleges, Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (MPJDA) president Dr Arvind Meena told PTI.

The strike, which began on Monday, will continue till their demands are fulfilled, he said.

The junior doctors have put forward multiple demands before the state government, including a hike in stipend and free treatment for them and their families if they contract the deadly coronavirus infection.

Meena said the state government has already cancelled their enrollment for the third year PG and therefore they wont be able to sit for examinations.

He further informed the MPJDA will appeal against the HC judgement in the Supreme Court.

Meena claimed members of the Medical Officers Association and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association will also join their agitation.

