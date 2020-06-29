Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow DM rewards 12 students for scoring well in UP board exams

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Monday rewarded 12 students who scored well in the Uttar Pradesh board examinations. In addition to that, the DM also made them brand ambassadors for the fight against COVID-19 in the state. On being asked about their aspirations, most of the students said that they want to become District Collectors in the future and work hard for the betterment of society.

Alisha Ansari, Ankit Mishra, Apoorva Shukla, Saloni Singh, Aman Kumar Dwivedi, Anjali Verma, and Mantasha Ansari are the students who scored well in high school and got the opportunity to visit the Lucknow collectorate. While best scorers in the Intermediate examination - Keshav, Abhijit, Abhimanyu Mishra, Jagriti Mishra, and Asma Ansari were rewarded by the district collector.

District magistrate awarded them some of the famous books written by Swami Vivekananda along with Prime Minister Modi's 'Exam Warriors', a book of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poems and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's 'Wings of Fire'.

