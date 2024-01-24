Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi likely to launch election rally from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with his first electoral rally likely to take place in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on January 25. The rally in Bulandshahr would mark the commencement of the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, following the Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The preparations for the event are in full swing, with party workers and BJP leaders actively engaged, expecting a substantial turnout in the western Uttar Pradesh city, they added.

It's noteworthy that the BJP currently holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, having faced defeats in six constituencies in 2019. The Prime Minister is reportedly focused on reversing the outcomes in these seats during this year's elections. PM Modi aims to kick off the election campaign from Bulandshahr, seeking to connect with voters and supporters in areas previously contested, while sharing the winning mantra.

At least 5 lakh people to attend PM's rally

The BJP claimed that approximately five lakh people will participate in PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr. The Prime Minister's scheduled public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village on January 25 is anticipated to garner support and will feature a shooting range field in Meerut Commissionerate.

Akhilesh Yadav on seat-sharing formula

Meanwhile, a day after announcing an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that there will be more meetings with Congress to decide on seat-sharing formula in the state and that "I.N.D.I.A alliance should be strong".

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders who included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is the criterion in decisions on seats. Yadav urged party workers to ensure registration of voters who are supporters of the party in the new voter list. He accused the BJP government in the state of getting the names of some party workers removed from the list. Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be noted here that general elections are expected to be held in India between April and May to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in the month of June. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

(With ANI inputs)

