Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Will BJP drop Brij Bhushan Singh also as it is denying tickets to controversial MPs?

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Will BJP drop Brij Bhushan Singh also as it is denying tickets to controversial MPs?

Brij Bhushan Singh grabbed the news after allegations of sexual harassment by India's top female wrestlers were levied against him. There is a possibility that the party may cancel his ticket this time.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 15:28 IST
Brij Bhushan Singh
Image Source : PTI Brij Bhushan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat of UP, not only had to give up the post of National President of Wrestling Association recently, but now if reports are to be belived, he may also have to do away with his seat. Brij Bhushan, who has won the Lok Sabha elections several times, has been accused of sexual exploitation by many female wrestlers, after which an investigation is being conducted against him. In such a situation, BJP has not yet given a ticket to Brij Bhushan and it is expected that the party may cancel his ticket this time. Motivational speaker and teacher Avadh Ojha can be fielded in his place. Avadh Ojha is originally from Gonda and is quite popular on YouTube and Instagram. 

Brij Bhushan and controversies

Controversies have always surrounded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He was arrested in the Babri Masjid demolition case and also booked under anti-terrorism law TADA for harboring shooters of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. However, he was later acquitted due to lack of evidence. According to police records, 38 criminal cases were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh between 1974 and 2007. An FIR was lodged under the particularly stringent Gangster and Goonda Act for various charges including theft, robbery, murder, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and kidnapping, although he was acquitted.

Controversial BJP MPs in trouble 

The BJP has cancelled the tickets of many of its controversial leaders in the first and second lists also. The first name that comes among these is that of Sadhvi Pragya. Whether it is Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal or Ramesh Bidhuri who is in the news for his controversial words in the Parliament, the party cancelled the tickets of all those MPs, due to which the party had to come on the back foot.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement