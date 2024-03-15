Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Will BJP drop Brij Bhushan Singh also as it is denying tickets to controversial MPs?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Brij Bhushan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat of UP, not only had to give up the post of National President of Wrestling Association recently, but now if reports are to be belived, he may also have to do away with his seat. Brij Bhushan, who has won the Lok Sabha elections several times, has been accused of sexual exploitation by many female wrestlers, after which an investigation is being conducted against him. In such a situation, BJP has not yet given a ticket to Brij Bhushan and it is expected that the party may cancel his ticket this time. Motivational speaker and teacher Avadh Ojha can be fielded in his place. Avadh Ojha is originally from Gonda and is quite popular on YouTube and Instagram.

Brij Bhushan and controversies

Controversies have always surrounded Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He was arrested in the Babri Masjid demolition case and also booked under anti-terrorism law TADA for harboring shooters of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. However, he was later acquitted due to lack of evidence. According to police records, 38 criminal cases were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh between 1974 and 2007. An FIR was lodged under the particularly stringent Gangster and Goonda Act for various charges including theft, robbery, murder, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and kidnapping, although he was acquitted.

Controversial BJP MPs in trouble

The BJP has cancelled the tickets of many of its controversial leaders in the first and second lists also. The first name that comes among these is that of Sadhvi Pragya. Whether it is Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal or Ramesh Bidhuri who is in the news for his controversial words in the Parliament, the party cancelled the tickets of all those MPs, due to which the party had to come on the back foot.