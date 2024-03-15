Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi to visit Kerala today, hold public meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 15) will embark on a visit to Kerala’s Pathanamthitta to campaign for the candidates of the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi will arrive in the town at around 10.30 am and will address a public meeting. According to the party sources, one lakh people will be present at the venue. The prime minister will be received by BJP state chief K Surendran, Kerala in-charge of the party Prakash Javadekar, state General Secretary George Kurian and Pathanamthitta district President V A Sooraj.

The meeting will be attended by NDA's Lok Sabha candidates V Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikkara), the sources said.

Other leaders including Padmaja Venugopal, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, and state and local party leaders will attend the meeting, they added.

The police have put a ban on the flying of drones and comparable devices within a radius of 3 km of the Municipal Stadium and Pramadam Indoor Stadium in Pathanamthitta under Section 39 of the Kerala Police Act to ensure the Prime Minister's security.

Change of plan

Earlier, the BJP had said that the Prime Minister would visit Pathanamthitta on March 17 to campaign for the NDA's candidates and Palakkad on March 15, however, the plan was changed later. Sources said that he will now visit Palakkad on March 19 where he is likely to hold a roadshow.

The official social media pages of the BJP’s Palakkad and Pathanamthitta district committees have announced PM Modi’s fourth and fifth visits to the state within a span of three months.

(With PTI inputs)

