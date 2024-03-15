Friday, March 15, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today as campaigning intensifies
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today as campaigning intensifies

As the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 intensifies, political parties are hitting the ground aiming to reach out to the people. In the process, PM Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad today to hold a roadshow. He will also address a public meeting in Kerala.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 7:41 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule for the Lok Sabha polls due April-May this year. The political parties have started announcing the names of their candidates who will contest the general elections. Among the parties who have announced their candidates for various seats include the BJP, Congress, AAP. PM Narendra Modi will visit Kerala where he will hold a rally. He will be in Hyderabad this evening where he will hold a roadshow. After the government appointed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as election commissioners, filling the two vacancies, the announcement of the election dates is likely to be made soon. Follow LIVE updates:

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    TMC announces candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

    In a setback to opposition unity in Assam, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in which other anti-BJP parties have already declared nominees. Through a post on X, the All India Trinamool Congress published the candidate list for Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Silchar (SC) seats. It nominated Gauri Sankar Sarania in Kokrajhar, Abul Kalam Azad in Barpeta, Ghana Kanta Chutia in Lakhimpur and Radhashyam Biswas in Silchar.

     

  • Mar 15, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad today and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

