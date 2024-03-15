Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today as campaigning intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule for the Lok Sabha polls due April-May this year. The political parties have started announcing the names of their candidates who will contest the general elections. Among the parties who have announced their candidates for various seats include the BJP, Congress, AAP. PM Narendra Modi will visit Kerala where he will hold a rally. He will be in Hyderabad this evening where he will hold a roadshow. After the government appointed former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as election commissioners, filling the two vacancies, the announcement of the election dates is likely to be made soon. Follow LIVE updates: