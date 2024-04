Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court building and EVMs and VVPATs being transported through Air Force helicopters.

In response to advocate Prashant Bhushan’s allegation during a mock poll in Kasaragod, Kerala, the Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to probe the claim that four Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) recorded one extra vote for the BJP. The Supreme Court emphasised the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process and ensuring that all procedures are followed meticulously to dispel any doubts or apprehensions.