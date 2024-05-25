Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it from ECI website

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Voter Slip​: The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway in the country. Polling in five out of seven phases has already concluded. Voting for the sixth phase will take place on May 25. The last phase will vote on June 1 and results are scheduled for June 4. In the sixth phase, elections will take place on 58 seats across seven states and constituencies including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Jammu-Kashmir. In order to exercise your franchise, people must have their voter slips along with their voter ID cards.

What is a voter slip?

A voter slip is a kind of proof that a person who seeks to caste his-her vote is eligible and included in the election commission's electoral roll. The slip contains a voter's information including their name, address, locality, booth information and other details. The voter has to submit the slip to the first polling officer at their designated polling booth before casting the vote.

The polling officer verifies the information mentioned in the voter slip with the marked copy of the electoral roll and is also responsible for the identification of electors. One should keep his-her identity proof ready while going to the polling centre.

A person is supposed to show the voter slip to the polling officer which is also called an unofficial identity slip. The voter slip is a token which is given at your residence or can be obtained at the polling booth and you can download it as well.

The slip helps in locating your name in the electoral roll and finding a polling booth, however, it is not a guarantee of your identification.

Below is the step-by-step procedure to download voter slip online:

Visit the Election Commission of India's website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ Look for E-PIC Download section on the right-hand side of the page Once you will click on the link, a new webpage will open where you will be asked for registration Fill up your details to register on the site After registration, you should log in Then, enter EPIC number (voter ID card number) Click on the search option and you will see your name on the page An OTP will be sent to the mentioned mobile number for verification After entering the OTP, you can easily download the voter slip

