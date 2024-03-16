Lok Sabha elections Phase 2: List of constituencies going for polls in second phase on April 26

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 dates: The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. Polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 26. Overall, Lok Sabha elections will be held in a total of seven and the results will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The general election will be conducted on 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Announcing the polling schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that there are over 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country and over 55 lakh EVMs. The polling body has over 97 crore listed voters.

"We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years...," the election commission informed.

"We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir...," the polling body said.

