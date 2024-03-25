Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: With the 18th Lok Sabha elections approaching, political parties are actively engaged in campaigning across the country. The ruling NDA, led by the BJP, is relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc faces challenges following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case. The BJP has released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for which the party has fielded many prominent personalities such as actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana, will contest from Meerut (UP). Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh). The BJP's Kerala unit president K Surendra against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. Gandhi is a sitting MP of the constituency. In the seats that have been announced, the ruling party has opted not to field its sitting MPs in as many as 37 constituencies. Among these, nine are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Gujarat, four in Odisha, and three each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.