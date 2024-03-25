Monday, March 25, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Karnataka mining baron Janardhana Reddy to rejoin BJP today

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The polling will be conducted in seven phases, starting April 19 and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 8:30 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: With the 18th Lok Sabha elections approaching, political parties are actively engaged in campaigning across the country. The ruling NDA, led by the BJP, is relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc faces challenges following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the Delhi liquor policy case. The BJP has released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls for which the party has fielded many prominent personalities such as actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana, will contest from Meerut (UP). Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh). The BJP's Kerala unit president  K Surendra against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. Gandhi is a sitting MP of the constituency. In the seats that have been announced, the ruling party has opted not to field its sitting MPs in as many as 37 constituencies. Among these, nine are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Gujarat, four in Odisha, and three each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 25, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    It's an election to elect PM Modi, development and to take nation forward: Sambit Patra

    Odisha: BJP National spokesperson & party's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri constituency, Sambit Patra offers prayer at Shree Jagannath Temple, in Puri.

    Sambit Patra says, "I thanked Lord Jagannath on this very auspicious day of Holi that he has called me in his service. I thanked PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, party's president JP Nadda, the members of CEC and the entire leadership of the BJP that they have again shown faith in me. Last time I missed it by a minute margin of 11,000 votes but what I have learnt in the last 5 years from PM Modi and his hard work, I had tried that in Puri. I appeal to the people that it's not an election to elect Sambit Patra, but PM Modi, development and to take the nation forward..."

     

  • Mar 25, 2024 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People's faith in PM Modi's guarantee is increasing day by day: Dharmendra Pradhan

    Union Minister & BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur constituency, Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan offers prayer at Shree Jagannath Temple, in Puri. "It's my fortune that I prayed here today. People's faith in PM Modi's guarantee is increasing day by day. The wave of change is clearly visible in Odisha. I prayed and, surely, this time a double-engine govt in Odisha is inevitable," he said.

  • Mar 25, 2024 8:28 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP candidate G Krishna Kumar speaks on his candidature from Kollam Lok Sabha seat

    Kerala: On his candidature from Kollam Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate G Krishna Kumar says, "I thank my state & central leaders and PM Modi for showing so much faith in me. I come from Thiruvananthapuram but he (PM Modi) had the confidence in me that I can give a good fight from Kollam..." 

