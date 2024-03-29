Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav to announce I.N.D.I.A. bloc seat-sharing formula in Bihar today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Many political parties have revealed their candidate lists for participation in this extensive democratic process, and active political campaigns have commenced to garner voter support. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is experiencing visible tension following the release of the Shiv Sena's (UBT list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc has reached an agreement on seat sharing in Bihar for the impending Lok Sabha elections. According to the sources, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal is slated to contest 26 seats, while the Congress will field candidates in nine seats.