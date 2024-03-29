Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav to announce I.N.D.I.A. bloc seat-sharing formula in Bihar today

Highlighting the importance of a single vote, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said it can change the fate of the country. Addressing a conference of intellectuals organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Muzaffarnagar district, the chief minister said when this one vote went into "wrong hands", an "atmosphere of anarchy" was created in western Uttar Pradesh, but when the saffron party secured that one vote, it brought "respect to the faith".

Hitting out at the opposition, the BJP leader said, "You will see how much your one vote is worth. How can one vote change the destiny of the country. Whenever one of your votes went into the wrong hands, a curfew was imposed in Muzaffarnagar for months. When your one vote goes to the correct place, Muzaffarnagar is today not known for curfews, but for the Kavad Yatra."

"If your one vote goes into the wrong hands, the security of not only Muzaffarnagar, but entire western Uttar Pradesh will be in danger and if your one vote goes to the right political party, then anarchy will end and faith will get respect," he added. (PTI)