  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav to announce I.N.D.I.A. bloc seat-sharing formula in Bihar today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav to announce I.N.D.I.A. bloc seat-sharing formula in Bihar today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results, lasts 82 days.

Updated on: March 29, 2024 7:48 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Many political parties have revealed their candidate lists for participation in this extensive democratic process, and active political campaigns have commenced to garner voter support. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is experiencing visible tension following the release of the Shiv Sena's (UBT list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc has reached an agreement on seat sharing in Bihar for the impending Lok Sabha elections. According to the sources, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal is slated to contest 26 seats, while the Congress will field candidates in nine seats. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 29, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tejashwi Yadav to announce seat-sharing formula today

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will announce the seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc for Bihar on Friday. The INDIA bloc has called a joint press conference in RJD headquarters in Patna where Tejashwi Yadav will officially announce the number and the names of candidates for all 40 Lok Sabha seats.

    As per the sources, RJD will be contesting 26 seats and the Congress was given 9 seats, while 5 seats were given to the Left parties.

  • Mar 29, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    MP CM woos Yadav community in Guna for BJP candidate Scindia

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the Congress never made a Yadav the CM of the state, while the BJP had given the top post to two members of the community. "The Congress did not make late Subhash Yadav MP chief minister while the BJP has made two Yadavs chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Babulal Gaur for 15 months in 2004 and the present CM)," Yadav said in a meeting of the community in Chanderi in Ashok Nagar, which is part to Guna parliamentary constituency. (PTI)

  • Mar 29, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BRS leader Keshav Rao considering returning to Congress: Sources

     Senior BRS leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao is contemplating returning to the Congress fold, sources said on Thursday. According to the sources, Rao, who had served as state Congress president in undivided Andhra Pradesh, is "thinking of" going back to the Congress and that he will share the details later.

    He had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), in 2013. Meanwhile, Keshav Rao's daughter and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal is likely to join the Congress on March 30, sources said. (PTI)

  • Mar 29, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    One vote can change country's fate: UP CM Adityanath

    Highlighting the importance of a single vote, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said it can change the fate of the country. Addressing a conference of intellectuals organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Muzaffarnagar district, the chief minister said when this one vote went into "wrong hands", an "atmosphere of anarchy" was created in western Uttar Pradesh, but when the saffron party secured that one vote, it brought "respect to the faith".

    Hitting out at the opposition, the BJP leader said, "You will see how much your one vote is worth. How can one vote change the destiny of the country. Whenever one of your votes went into the wrong hands, a curfew was imposed in Muzaffarnagar for months. When your one vote goes to the correct place, Muzaffarnagar is today not known for curfews, but for the Kavad Yatra."

    "If your one vote goes into the wrong hands, the security of not only Muzaffarnagar, but entire western Uttar Pradesh will be in danger and if your one vote goes to the right political party, then anarchy will end and faith will get respect," he added. (PTI)

