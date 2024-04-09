Lok Sabha elections: Congress veteran AK Antony wishes loss in polls for his son Anil who joined BJP | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AK Antony and Anil Antony

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress veteran AK Antony on Tuesday (April 9) said in a bold statement that his son, Anil Antony who is contesting as a BJP candidate, should not win the election in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Antony, at a press conference, said that his son’s party should lose the election and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win.

He also called the joining of BJP by the children of Congress leaders “wrong”.

“The Congress is my religion”, Antony said, reacting to repeated queries about his son's politics.

Earlier in April last year, Antony’s son, Anil, joined the BJP after criticising Congress’ stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AK Antony cited health issues as a reason for not traveling out of Thiruvananthapuram for campaigning for the Congress party and said that even if he did not go for campaigning in Pathanamthitta, Anto Antony would win with an absolute majority.

"For me, family and politics are different. This stance isn't new; I have maintained it since my days in KSU," Antony said.

Anil Antony reacts

Sharply reacting to his father's remarks, Anil Antony said that the Congress has outdated leaders and only sympathises with his father, a former defense minister, for backing sitting MP and Congress member Anto Antony, who had recently stirred up controversy by making statements on the Pulwama terror attack.

Talking to reporters, Anil further stated that he himself will win in Pathanamthitta.

PM Modi praises Anil Antony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kerala on March 15 to campaign for the BJP candidates, praised Anil Antony stating that he is “full of zeal” to serve the public.

"BJP is encouraging the youth here. BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil K Antony is full zeal to serve you (the public). The politics of Kerala need this kind of freshness. This is the reason people of Kerala are also saying 'Abki baar 400 paar'," he said.

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat

Kerala’s Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency is likely to witness a tripartite contest in the upcoming general elections with the BJP giving a ticket to veteran Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony and Congress maintaining its faith in Anto Antony who is the sitting MP in the seat. CPI-M fielded Thomas Isaac from the seat.

(With PTI inputs)

