Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Nominations for first phase of polling begins across 21 states

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. The nomination process for first phase of Lok Sabha polls began in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification today. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told that over 97 crore voters--49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female--are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results lasts 82 days.