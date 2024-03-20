Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Nominations for first phase of polling begins across 21 states
Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 8:45 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19 in the world’s largest election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi eyeing a third consecutive term in office. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. The nomination process for first phase of Lok Sabha polls began in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification today. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27. Announcing the poll schedule to elect the 543-member Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told that over 97 crore voters--49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female--are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The entire election process, from the announcement of polls to the declaration of results lasts 82 days.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 20, 2024 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    J&K Apni Party, Azad-led DPAP open to talks with like-minded parties for alliance

    The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) open to talks with like-minded parties for an alliance. 

  • Mar 20, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We'll have central paramilitary force, state PAC for security: Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer

    Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam said, "It is good that election and festive seasons are going on simultaneously. We are urging all political parties to not do any kind of religious campaigning. Newspaper or TV ads can be given only after they are passed by the Media Monitoring Certification Committee. If a private person puts up a particular party's or candidate's flag on his house, they will be booked. So, the guidelines are clear and we have made everything clear to the political parties. Dehradun has always had a peaceful election process but it doesn't mean that we are not taking it seriously. We are taking it very seriously. We have around 11,700 booths. We have identified 1000-1200 of them as sensitive booths, we will have central paramilitary force and state PAC there. We will ensure peaceful elections there."

  • Mar 20, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttar Pradesh: Nominations for 1st phase of polls begins

    The elections to the 18th Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh began today with nominations for the first phase of the seven-phase polls in the state, the Election Commission said. Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (Scheduled Caste), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit- will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. According to the Election Commission, the notification for the polls will be issued on March 20, while March 27 is the last date for filing of nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, the Election Commission added.

  • Mar 20, 2024 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Lok Sabha elections: Nomination process for 1st phase of polls begins today

    The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories, where polling would be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, began on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification. According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27. However, due to a festival, March 28 is the last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to polls in the first phase. Voting in four out of 40 seats in Bihar will be held in the first phase. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28. For Bihar, it would be done on March 30. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20 while for Bihar, it is April 2.

