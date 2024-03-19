Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: After BJP snub in Bihar, LJP's Pashupati Paras to hold press conference today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the country gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, political parties have intensified their campaigning efforts, engaging with citizens ahead of the polls set to take place in seven phases. The Congress is also likely to declare its candidates for the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh today after a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) which will finalise the third list of nominees. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also convened core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat were discussed in the meeting. The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.