Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi over seat-sharing in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital over seat-sharing in Lok Sabha elections 2024. The meeting went on for nearly half-an-hour. According to sources, MNS has demanded two seats from the BJP, one in South Mumbai and the other outside Mumbai. MNS may get the South Mumbai seat to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This is Thackeray's second visit to Delhi in the last four days.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

"If Raj Thackeray joins the NDA, then the alliance will get a firebrand leader to counter Uddhav Thackeray, who also belongs to the Thackeray family. The vote bank of both leaders is hard core Marathi people," sources said.

"Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is not getting as much support as BJP expected. Raj Thackeray's party has influence in areas like Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik where NDA can benefit," they added.