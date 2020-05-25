Monday, May 25, 2020
     
Locals capture suspected 'spy' pigeon from Pakistan near Indian border in Kathua

The locals have captured a pigeon suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2020 16:03 IST
According to officials, security agencies concerned are working to decipher the "coded message".

"The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on," Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

