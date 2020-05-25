Image Source : ANI Locals capture suspected 'spy' pigeon from Pakistan near Indian border in Kathua

The locals have captured a pigeon suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

According to officials, security agencies concerned are working to decipher the "coded message".

Jammu&Kashmir: Locals in Kathua captured a pigeon near Indian border fences today. Shailendra Mishra, SSP Kathua says, "We don't know from where it came. Locals captured it near our fences. We have found a ring in its foot on which some numbers are written.Investigation underway" pic.twitter.com/76RJilZTFO — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

"The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on," Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra said.

