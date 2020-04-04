Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
Liquor shop looted in Delhi amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, some unidentified persons broke into a wine shop in New Delhi and decamped with liquor bottles, police said on Saturday. 

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 04, 2020 15:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Amid the nationwide lockdown, some unidentified persons broke into a wine shop in New Delhi and decamped with liquor bottles, police said on Saturday. During patrolling on Saturday morning, police found that the shutter of a wine shop at the Roshnara Road in north Delhi was broken.

"The shutter of the wine shop had been forcibly pulled up and some liquor bottles and crates were stolen," a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Sabzi Mandi police station, he added.

