Doctors, nurses and paramedics among 108 people quarantined at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

108 doctors, nurses at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital quarantined 2 patients test COVID-19 positive

As many as 108 doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital have been put in quarantine after 2 patients who earlier tested negative for COVID-19, test positive in second test.

In Delhi, there are 386 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which over 250 cases are carriers related to the Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin incident.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.

As per the ministry's updated data on coronavirus cases Saturday morning, six fresh deaths were reported -- three from Maharahtra, two from Delhi and one from Gujarat.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (19) so far, followed by Gujarat (9), Telengana (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Delhi (6), Punjab (5), Karnataka (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).