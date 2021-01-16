Image Source : INDIA TV Leh: ITBP personnel among first Covid-19 vaccine recipients

As the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus begins, 20 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in Leh received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

In India's fight against coronavirus, ITBP had made various exceptional contributions whether it is developing the first quarantine facility in chhawla, preparing face masks and PPE kits and running the world's biggest covid care centre and hospital in New Delhi.

With its particiaption in world’s largest COVID vaccination roll-out, ITBP assured the people that they can rely on Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

