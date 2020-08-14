Lav Agarwal, face of Health Ministry's Covid briefings found positive for coronavirus

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lav Agarwal, face of Health Ministry Covid briefings found positive for coronavirus

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry has been found positive for Coronavirus. Lav Agarwal has come to be known as the face of Health Ministry for its Covid briefings. As coronavirus entered India and cases began to be on the rise, it was Lav Agarwal who faced the media and conveyed Health Ministry's message and latest coronavirus statistics.

"Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," he tweeted from his twitter handle @lavagarwal . The account does not have a blue tick.

Lav Agarwal is IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre. He is IIT-Delhi graduate. He has been Joint Secretary of Health Ministry since 2016. He used to address the media at 4 pm during the early days of the pandemic.

As per Health Ministry's latest data, India has 661595 active coronavirus cases. There have been 48,040 deaths so far. 17,15,555 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

