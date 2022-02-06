Lata Mangeshkar demise: Public holiday, one-day mourning to be observed in Maharashtra tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to multiple organ failure on Sunday, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

She succumbed to multiple organ failure earlier today.

West Bengal has announced a half-day holiday for tomorrow.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that a public holiday will be observed tomorrow (Februrary 7) to mourn the demise of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. The Indian singer succumbed to multiple organ failure on Sunday, in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The notification of a public holiday comes as preparations for her funeral are being made at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. A media stand has been built. About 15 thousand feet of space in the middle of Shivaji Park ground has been round block with iron stand.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also mourned the loss of the veteran singer. "With the departure of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings, in such words", Maharashtra CM's office tweeted today in Marathi.

Apart from Maharashtra, West Bengal has also announced a half-day holiday on February 7. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also announced that Lata Mangeshkar's songs will be played at every public spot, govt installation and traffic signals in the state for the next 15 days.

The Karnataka government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of Lata Mangeshkar. An order said the government was conveying deep sorrow over the demise. "In honour of the departed soul, there will be Statewide mourning on February 6 and 7. During this period, there will not be any official, public entertainment programme. The Indian tricolour will fly half-mast," the order read.

