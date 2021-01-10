Image Source : INDIA TV Lashkar hideout busted in J&K's Awantipora, 1 terrorist aide arrested

The Awantipora police on Sunday busted a hideout of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. One terrorist associate was also arrested during the operation.

The police received information regarding presence of Lashkar terrorists in the hideout at a house in Chandhara Pampore village. Acting upon the information, police along with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF carried out a search operation of the said house and found a large hideout in the cow shed.

They recovered incriminating material of the terror outfit and 26 rounds of AK-47.

Meanwhile, police registered a case at Pampore police station under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act.

