Exclusive: No rift between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, clears Lalu Yadav amid reports on power tussle

Refuting all rumours of an internal tussle in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Yadav family, party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that there is "no rift" between his two sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav. The statement comes amid a strained relationship being witnessed between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi over the leadership of the party.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Lalu Yadav said, "They (Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav) are together and there is no problem between them."

Talking about his health condition, Lalu said that his health is fine and he is following the advice given by the doctor.

When asked about Tejashwi, he said, "Tejashwi is doing a lot of work and is more active than I am."

