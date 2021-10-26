Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 'He can get me shot, can't do anything else': Nitish Kumar's sharp response over Lalu's 'visarjan' remark

Lalu vs Nitish Latest News: Ever since he returned to Patna after a gap of three years on Sunday (October 24), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad has made sure that he will not relent from attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. A frail looking Lalu landed in his homestate to a resounding welcome from RJD workers and soon the former Bihar CM launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar.

"I will ensure 'visarjan' (immersion) of Nitish Kumar," Lalu told reporters.

Nitish Kumar too chose to hit back in the same vein, saying, "He (Lalu) can get me shot. He can't do anything else. If he wants, he can get me shot..."

Without mincing his words, Lalu Prasad on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he was the most arrogant person in the country.

"He (Nitish Kumar) was eyeing the chair of prime minister. His party leaders projected him as PM material. The BJP top leadership is well aware of this fact. Once his dream of becoming Prime Minister of the country broke down, he sat in the lap of BJP and formed the government in Bihar," Lalu said.

Lalu Prasad's statement came a day after Nitish Kumar said that he does not take notice of Lalu Prasad, 'who only talks but never delivers'.

"He talked when he was in jail and got publicity. He is talking now after coming out from jail and doing the same. Who is stopping him? Let him do whatever he wants. I do not want to comment on him," Nitish Kumar said.

