Lalan Singh replaces RCP Singh as JDU president

Singh replaces R C P Singh, who offered to step down as he has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.  

New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2021 18:46 IST
MP Rajiv Ranjan, better known as Lalan Singh, was on Saturday chosen as its national president at the party's national executive meeting here, sources said.

Singh replaces R C P Singh, who offered to step down as he has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.

Lalan Singh, a Bhumihar MP from Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, has long been a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the main face of his party. 

