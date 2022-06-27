Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Konark Express stopped in Telangana after smoke spotted in coach

Highlights The railway authorities immediately stopped the train after they noticed the smoke

The coach was delinked from the train and its passengers were accommodated in other coaches

Railway officials said the train resumed its journey and passengers faced no hardships

Konark Express was stopped at Dornakal junction in Telangana on Monday after smoke was spotted in one of its air-conditioned coaches.

The train, which was on its way from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, was briefly stopped at Dornakal junction in Mahabubabad district after some passengers in an AC coach noticed smoke and raised an alarm.

The railway authorities immediately stopped the train. The coach was delinked from the train and its passengers were accommodated by other coaches.

Railway officials said the train resumed its journey and the passengers did not face hardship.

Technical experts examined the coach. The officials were investigating if the smoke was the result of a technical snag or due to some other reason.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four die as car collides with container truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Latest India News