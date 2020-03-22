Kolkata on lockdown: West Bengal capital to shut down till March 27 amid COVID-19 threat

Image Source : FILE Kolkata on Lockdown: West Bengal capital shut down till March 27 amid COVID-19 threat

Most of the major cities in West Bengal, including Kolkata will remain on lockdown till March 27 as an initiative taken by the state government to counter the growing threat of coronavirus. The lockdown will begin at 5:00 pm on Monday and last till 12:00 midnight on March 27.

During this period, all government and private organisations will remain shut. Services of buses, taxis will also be suspended.

Similar measures are being taken across the country. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced lockdown of 15 UP districts that have been impacted by COVID-19. These districts include major cities like Agra, Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Section 144 has also been imposed in several parts of the country including capital New Delhi.

So far, India has witnessed 341 cases of coronavirus including 6 deaths while the world wide cases have crossed 300,000 mark and death toll has gone above 13,000.