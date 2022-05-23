Pakistan's ISI directs Khalistani OGWs to target railway tracks in Punjab, other states: Intel agencies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Khalistani OGWs asked to target goods trains in Punjab by ISI, Intel agencies warn

Highlights The ISI has been contemplating to target railway tracks during the passage of goods trains

The Railway Protection Forces have been asked to increase the surveillance on the rail network

The states' divisional offices of the Indian Railway have also been directed to increase patrolling

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to entail serious damage to India, the Intelligence agencies have warned. According to sources with the security network, the ISI has directed Khalistani Over Ground Workers or sleeper cells to target railway tracks in Punjab and surrounding states. Sources also revealed that the ISI has been contemplating targeting railway tracks, especially during the passage of goods trains.

The ISI has been offering huge funds to the sleeper cells and OGWs of Khalistan with terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda hiding in Lahore and coordinating with these elements in Punjab, the sources further said.

Meanwhile, the state governments and the Railway Protection Forces have been asked to increase the surveillance of the rail network across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The states' divisional offices of the Indian Railway have also been directed to increase patrolling of the tracks with immediate effect.

Security agencies gather evidence

Evidence gathered by the security agencies prove that Anti-India Elements (AIE) have been trying to disrupt the peace and harmony in Punjab.

"When they (ISI) could not get success in Jammu and Kashmir, they diverted their focus on Punjab to restore militancy in the border state. And in this task, Sikh militant organisations like Sikh for Justice (SFJ) Babbar Khalsa and others, working from abroad, are helping the misguided youths of Punjab to raise arms and execute terror incidents in the state," a senior official in the security set-up said.

He also said that the recent arrest of four Sikh militants from Haryana's Karnal district along with a huge cache of arms, ammunition and IEDs shows that they (Khalistani militants) have been expanding their network in other states as well.

The rocket-propelled grenade attack at the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police at Mohali also testified that arms, ammunition and narcotics have been pushed into India by drones provided by ISI to these militants in Punjab, the officials said.

(With inputs from IANS)

