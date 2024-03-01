Video: Kerala Congress leader sings wrong National Anthem in presence of Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor

Friday, March 01, 2024
     
A Kerala Congress leader sang wrong National Anthem in the presence of senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot on the stage. The BJP has lodged a complaint on the incident.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Thiruvananthapuram
Published on: March 01, 2024 16:19 IST
Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Kerala, Congress, Kerala Congress, National Anthem, India
Image Source : X/ ANOOP ANTONY Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor

In a major embarrassment for the Congress, a party leader sang wrong National Anthem during the concluding ceremony of Samaragni rally in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot on the stage.

What happened during the rally?

Tharoor and Pilot had participated in the party programme in the city and were present on the stage when the incident took place on Thursday (February 29). At the end of the programme, Congress’ district president P Ravi started singing the National Anthem wrongly. He was immediately stopped after which some other woman sang the Anthem from the beginning.

 

BJP lodges complaint

The BJP has lodged a complaint regarding the incident to the City Police Commissioner while also demanding the registration of a case in the matter.

