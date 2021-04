Image Source : PTI/FILE Chopper crash lands in Kerala

A helicopter carrying seven people including NRI businessman M A Yusuf Ali crash-landed at a marshy land near here on Sunday morning, police said in Kochi.

All passengers including Yusuf Ali, his wife and three staff members of his Lulu Group, and two crew members on board the chopper owned by Lulu Group have been admitted to a private hospital here.

"All of them are safe. They are currently under observation," a top official of the Lakeshore hospital where they are treated told PTI.

The incident occurred at the Panangad area at around 8.30 AM on Sunday.

A major accident was averted as the chopper crash-landed in marshy land, locals said.

ALSO READ | Wreckage of helicopter crash that killed 5 found on glacier

Latest India News