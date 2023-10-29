Kerala blasts: 'It's an unfortunate incident, more details after probe,' says CM Vijayan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised a thorough investigation after multiple explosions rocked a convention center in the Kalamassery area in Kochi, killing one person and injuring over 30 others.

"It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," he said in a statement.

Kerala DGP Shavik Darvesh Sahib said that a major explosion was reported at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre at 9:40 am in which 36 people were injured. Preliminary investigation showed the usage of an improvised explosive device (IED), he said. Vijayan has departed for Kerala from New Delhi.

"All our senior officers are at the spot. Our additional DGP is also in the way. I will also reach the spot shortly. We are conducting a thorough investigation, we will find out who is behind this and take strict action..." he said.

Disturbing to see Kerala becoming place for terrorist acts: MoS Muraleedharan

Reacting to the blasts, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the incident was "shocking" and remarked that it was disturbing to see the state as a place for terrorist attacks.

"The incident of the bomb blast in a prayer meeting of the Christian community in Kochi is a shocking incident. It is disturbing to note that Kerala is becoming a place where such incidents are happening which are considered a terrorist act. The Home Minister has already spoken to the chief minister of Kerala. I also had a telephone call with the CM," he said.

Health Minister directs state officials

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has directed all hospitals to alert health workers on leave to immediately return and tend to those injured in the blast, and also directed the Director of the Health Department and Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment.

The explosion occurred when a church programme was underway at the convention center. Eyewitnesses have stated that three explosions were heard in the area. A high alert has been issued in the entire state following the blast. Meanwhile, the reasons for the blast are not yet known, police are investigating.

Amit Shah speaks to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to CM Vijayan and took stock of the situation in the state after a bomb explosion took place at a convention centre.

He also instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) to reach on the spot and start an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier, Kerala's opposition leader VD Satheesan said that there were two blasts that caused a blast. "First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)..." he told media personnel.

(with ANI inputs)

