Kerala blasts: CM Vijayan urges people to steer clear of controversies and face them with restraint and unity

Kerala blasts: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the probe into the multiple blasts at a religious gathering is progressing efficiently and urged people to steer clear of controversies in connection with the blasts and to face this with restraint and unity.

The Chief Minister said this after visiting the blast site Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery and meeting the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He also checked in on those receiving treatment at the medical college, ensuring they got the necessary care.

"Visited the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre at Kalamassery today to assess the situation after Sunday's blast. Met with the grieving relatives of Kumari and Leona Paulus. "Also, checked in on those receiving treatment at the medical college, ensuring that they get necessary care. The investigation is progressing efficiently. Let's face this with restraint and unity, and steer clear of unnecessary controversies," he said on X.

He further said, "Doctors are hopeful. Hospitals are working with so much dedication. In connection with the investigation, what happened to Martin (man who surrendered before Police) has come out. The DGP is supervising the investigation. It is proceeding in a good way. All party meeting had a good response. The media did a good job in dealing with this. Kerala was able to stand alone in dealing with the incident."

CM Vijayan said he would examine the matter, referring to the Hamas leader's virtual address at an event in Kerala by an Islamist group.

The blasts occurred at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi that was hosting a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses, a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century on Sunday. The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement. Initially, one woman had died and 60 were injured, six of them critically, in the blasts. Subsequently, one of the six critically injured, a 53-year-old woman, succumbed to her injuries. By Monday morning, the death toll rose to three with the death of a 12-year-old girl who had suffered 95 per cent burns in the incident.

Investigating agencies suspected of the involvement of a terrorist organisation in the deadly explosions that shook the state.

Meanwhile, a man, identified as Dominic Martin, had surrendered before the police in Thrissur district on Sunday evening. He claimed to be a part of the Jehovah's Witness convention taking place at the Centre.

The police have been interrogating Martin but were unable to get information on where he was able to lay his hands on the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along with other explosives or learn how to make these bombs used in the blast.

Speculations are rife that a terrorist organisation carried out these blasts as revenge for the resolution passed in the Convention Centre on the Israel- Hamas conflict. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

