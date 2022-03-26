'How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years?', Kejriwal asks BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media after tabling of the State Budget 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP for "doing politics" over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley. His remark came amid the ongoing controversy over the Indian film 'The Kashmir Files'. He had earlier asked the central government to upload the film on YouTube.

He repeated the suggestion again on Saturday and said that the proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits. "Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to the valley by BJP in the last 8 yrs?” Kejriwal asked the BJP.

“BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits," he said during the post-budget press conference.

The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday when during an assembly session he criticized the move of making the film tax-free and suggested the filmmaker just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.

(With PTI Inputs)

