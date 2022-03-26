Assam CM Sarma accuses Arvind Kejriwal of mocking Kashmiri Pandits, says he rubbed 'salt in wound of Hindus'

Follow us on Image Source : HIMANTA BISWA SARMA @HIMANTABISWA. Assam CM accuses Kejriwal of mocking Kashmiri Pandits, says he rubbed 'salt in wound of Hindus'.

Highlights Assam CM Himanta Sarma lashes out at Kejriwal for his recent comments on The Kashmir Files movie

Sarma said that CM Kejriwal should stop "constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits"

Himanta Biswa Sarma also accused Kejriwal of using Delhi assembly to rub salt in wound of Hindus

Just a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of "promoting" The Kashmir Files movie and demanding that it should be put on YouTube to make it free, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at him saying that CM Kejriwal should stop "constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits".

He also said that the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits "are a result of such condescending attitude and appeasement politics of secularists".

He also accused Kejriwal of using the Delhi assembly "to rub salt in wound of Hindus".

"If you don't want to make #KashmirFiles tax-free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in wound of Hindus," Sarma said.

The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had accused BJP of promoting The Kashmir Files film and had also referred to the demand of party leaders in Delhi for making it tax-free in his speech in assembly on Thursday (March 24).

He said if BJP wants people to watch the movie, its maker should put it on YouTube. He had also alleged that BJP leaders were "putting up" posters" of a movie in the country.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

