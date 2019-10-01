Image Source : PTI 'Kashmir detainees kept respectfully in 5-star hotels', says Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has stated that those under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir have been kept respectfully in five-star hotels and guest houses.

"Those under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir have been kept respectfully in 5-star hotels and 5-star guest houses," Madhav said in an event on Monday.

Ram Madhav said that during the abrogation of Article 370 2000-2500 people were under preventive detention, however, presently only 200-250 remain restricted.

"I would also like to say that 200-250 people have been put under preventive detention and there has been peace in Kashmir since two months. You can understand what do the people of Kashmir want and what these 200-250 people want," he said.

He also reiterated India's stand that the only thing which India needs to talk to Pakistan about (in relation to Kashmir) is when will India get 'physical jurisdiction' of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(POK).

"In 1994, a unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover POK to India, only outstanding issue between India and Pakistan with respect to Kashmir is the status of POK," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that all restrictions had been lifted from Jammu and Kashmir and that certain people who are talking about restrictions in the valley have 'restrictions in their minds'.

Narendra Modi-led BJP government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. The valley has since seen some restrictions being imposed to maintain law and order.

Also Read | 'No curfew in Kashmir,' says Amit Shah

Also Read | Day time restrictions relaxed in 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir