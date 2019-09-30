Image Source : PTI/FILE 'No curfew in Kashmir,' says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that there is no curfew in the Kashmir valley. Amit Shah rubbished the misinformation campaign that portrays "restrictions" or "curfew" in Kashmir.

Speaking at a conference of national security Shah said, "I want to go on record to say, there is no curfew in Kashmir. There are 196 police stations in Kashmir, section 144 is imposed under 8 of them. Rest of the Jammu and Kashmir is free from all sorts of restrictions."

"Journalists from all around the world are going to different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, they are writing articles, clicking pictures. They have the freedom to meet anyone they like," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

'Where are the restrictions?', he asked. "They are only in your head,"

On Saturday, Indiatvnews.com reported that the 'Day-time restrictions were lifted from all 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir'. A day later Amit Shah has confirmed the news.

Narendra Modi-led BJP government scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Speaking in the parliament Amit Shah had said that the move was aimed at bringing development and prosperity to Kashmir while at the same time eradicating the state of terrorism, separatism and gender inequality.

The valley has since seen relative calm prevail. The life in Jammu and Ladakh has been brought back to normalcy by the government's constant efforts. Schools have opened slowly and people have resumed their day to day activities.

